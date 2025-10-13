Monday, October 13, 2025
Business & EconomyGovernment

Belize Government Lotteries Ltd. Launches Fi We Boledo App

Share

Press Release, Belmopan, October 10th, 2025. Belize Government Lotteries Ltd. is happy to introduce to you our new gaming platform. Your favourite Boledo, Ordinary Lottery & Jackpot games can now be purchased on your mobile device via the Fi We Boledo App. The Fi We Boledo App makes it easier than ever to purchase Boledo, Ordinary Lottery, and Jackpot Lottery tickets from anywhere! Designed for convenience, security, and instant payouts, our app lets you choose your numbers and wagers, complete your transaction using Digi Wallet, and receive winnings automatically to your Digi Wallet or Local Bank account — no hassle, no waiting! A Convenient & Secure Way to Play Boledo!
Key Features:
Easy Ticket Purchase – Buy Boledo, Lottery, and Jackpot tickets with just a few taps.
Instant Winnings – Payouts are processed automatically to your preferred payment method.
Secure Payments – Transactions are encrypted and processed via trusted providers.
Game History & Results – View past purchases and check winning numbers anytime.
Available on Android & iOS – Play from anywhere with your smartphone or tablet.
Fi We Fun, Fi We Profits, Fi We Boledo!

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun