Belize Government Lotteries Ltd. Launches Fi We Boledo App

Press Release, Belmopan, October 10th, 2025. Belize Government Lotteries Ltd. is happy to introduce to you our new gaming platform. Your favourite Boledo, Ordinary Lottery & Jackpot games can now be purchased on your mobile device via the Fi We Boledo App. The Fi We Boledo App makes it easier than ever to purchase Boledo, Ordinary Lottery, and Jackpot Lottery tickets from anywhere! Designed for convenience, security, and instant payouts, our app lets you choose your numbers and wagers, complete your transaction using Digi Wallet, and receive winnings automatically to your Digi Wallet or Local Bank account — no hassle, no waiting! A Convenient & Secure Way to Play Boledo!

Key Features:

Easy Ticket Purchase – Buy Boledo, Lottery, and Jackpot tickets with just a few taps.

Instant Winnings – Payouts are processed automatically to your preferred payment method.

Secure Payments – Transactions are encrypted and processed via trusted providers.

Game History & Results – View past purchases and check winning numbers anytime.

Available on Android & iOS – Play from anywhere with your smartphone or tablet.

Fi We Fun, Fi We Profits, Fi We Boledo!