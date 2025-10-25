MSME Tax Amnesty Programme Extended United December 31, 2025

Press Release, Belmopan, Belize – October 17, 2025. The Government of Belize, through the Office of the Prime Minister, in partnership with BELTRAIDE, the Investment Policy and Compliance Unit (IPCU), the Belize Tax Service (BTS), the Belize Companies & Corporate Affairs Registry (BCCAR), the Economic Development Council (EDC), the Ministry of Local Government and City/Town Councils, is pleased to announce the extension of the MSME Tax Amnesty Programme until December 31, 2025.

This extension, as announced during Special Sitting of the House of Representatives on October 17, 2025, provides additional time for eligible Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to take advantage of the opportunity to clear outstanding business tax penalties and interest, and to qualify for up to one year of business tax exemption. This will also allow additional time to process outstanding applications from previous Roadshow stops and ensure that all eligible MSMEs receive their Tax Amnesty Certificates.

The next stop for the Roadshow is October 27 in Belmopan at the Belmopan Civic Center. As part of this extension, the date for three Roadshow locations has been adjusted to accommodate sufficient time for the interested MSMEs:

• November 4 – San Pedro (Lion’s Den)

• November 5 – Caye Caulker (Community Center)

• November 7 – Punta Gorda (St. Peter Claver Parish Hall)

The Government of Belize also takes this opportunity to congratulate the many MSMEs that have already benefited from the programme and taken important steps toward formalization and growth.

For more information on the MSME Tax Amnesty Programme, please contact BELTRAIDE’s Small Business Development Center (SBDCBelize) at 280-3195 or [email protected] Or the Investment, Policy & Compliance Unit (IPCU) at 880-4728/880-4729 or [email protected]