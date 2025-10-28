Caribbean Tire opens branch in Ambergris Caye

On Friday, October 24th, Caribbean Tire Ltd officially expanded to the Cayes, opening a new branch in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. The company, known primarily for its wide selection of tires, is also offering its signature line of professional INGCO tools, car care items, alignment services for both golf carts and vehicles, basic vehicle maintenance, Valvoline lubricant products, and other houseware supplies.

The company’s newest branch, located about two miles north of downtown San Pedro, hosted an inaugural ceremony to mark the occasion. During the event, Caribbean Tire announced special discounts on all products for the first two days following the grand opening. Customers were also informed that for every $100 purchase made between October 24th and December 10th, they would receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a brand-new Marshell Golf Cart. The drawing is scheduled for December 12th at the San Pedro branch.

Master of Ceremonies, Chief Executive Officer Joe Reimer, welcomed attendees and noted that this expansion marks another milestone for the company and Belize’s private sector, as it continues to contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

Reimer shared that the decision to open a branch on the island was carefully planned. “It was like the germination of a seed transitioning into a mature plant,” he said, expressing optimism that the new location will meet the growing needs of San Pedro residents.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez applauded Caribbean Tire as the largest tire supplier in Belize and commended the company for its confidence in investing in the island. “Thank you for believing in San Pedro and investing in our growth,” he said. “As you begin this new chapter, we look forward to seeing our partnership grow smoothly for a better future.”

Kelvin Aguilar, General Manager of the San Pedro branch, told The San Pedro Sun that as the island continues to expand, Caribbean Tire aims to provide reliable services and affordable products locally. “On the island, we carry the same inventory as on the mainland, and whatever we do not have here, we can get in three to four days,” he explained. “We have already been working with customers in San Pedro, and since we have seen the demand grow, it was time for us to have a presence here.”

Aguilar added that the San Pedro branch offers a full range of vehicle products and services, including tire repairs, oil and filter changes, and battery inspections. “We also carry heavy-duty lubricants for machinery and marine engines, including two-cycle marine outboard oils,” he noted.

The new San Pedro location marks Caribbean Tire’s ninth branch nationwide. The Belizean-owned company, trusted for decades, also operates branches in Spanish Lookout and Santa Elena Town in western Belize; Corozal and Orange Walk in the north; Belize City and the capital, Belmopan; and in the southern towns of Dangriga and Punta Gorda.

The ceremony concluded with remarks from company board members and Justin Ricks, a Valvoline representative. Following the ribbon-cutting, guests enjoyed refreshments and toured the new facility. Many customers also took advantage of the grand opening discounts.

Caribbean Tire Ltd can be followed on Facebook at facebook.com/CaribbeanTireWholesaleLtd for updates on products and services.