BTB September Report Reveals Decline in Tourist Arrivals

Philip Goldson International Airport

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) has released its September 2025 tourism statistics, revealing 20,822 overnight tourist arrivals, an 8.6% decline compared to the same month last year. The data, published on October 28, 2025, was compiled from key points of entry across the country and highlights a decline during what is traditionally one of Belize’s slower travel months.
According to the BTB’s Tourism Performance Dashboard, 71% of overnight visitors in September entered through the Philip Goldson International Airport (PGIA), which remains Belize’s main gateway for international travelers. The dashboard also indicates that 59.4% of all visitors were from the United States, reaffirming the U.S. as Belize’s strongest source market.
Although overall numbers declined, data from January to September 2025 show 422,531 overnight arrivals, indicating the industry remains relatively resilient amid short-term challenges. The decline seen in September mirrors broader patterns across the Caribbean and Central America, where fluctuating global economic conditions and weather disruptions have affected regional travel.
The BTB attributed the dip to a combination of factors, including global economic uncertainty and regional weather patterns that disrupted travel plans during the late summer months. These challenges, coupled with inflationary pressures and fluctuating airline capacity, have temporarily slowed growth in Belize’s tourism sector, which relies heavily on international arrivals during both the peak and slower seasons.

Honorable Anthony Mahler

Honorable Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, commented on the report: “While the dip in September arrivals is concerning, it is important to view it within the context of an overall strong year. Our ongoing efforts to diversify source markets and improve air connectivity remain top priorities,” he said. “We remain optimistic that Belize’s rich cultural heritage and pristine natural environment will continue to attract travelers as global conditions stabilize.”
The BTB reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Belize’s presence in key markets across Europe, North America, and emerging regions, emphasizing strategic marketing and product development to enhance visitor experiences. The Board remains confident that new airline routes, improved infrastructure, and destination branding will help recover momentum in the coming months.
While September’s figures represent a short-term dip, the BTB emphasized that Belize’s tourism sector remains on a solid footing, supported by strong year-to-date arrivals, ongoing investment, and global recognition as a premier eco-cultural destination. As of the report’s release, Belize recorded a total of 422,531 overnight tourist arrivals. This represents a steady performance compared to 2024’s 547,370 overnight tourist arrivals for the entire year, despite the seasonal slowdown experienced in September.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

