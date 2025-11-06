Prime Minister’s Office Launches Digital Skills Training Program

On October 29, 2025, the Office of the Prime Minister announced the opening of applications for a new national digital skills training initiative. The program will equip Belizeans with advanced competencies for the global digital services sector, including cloud engineering, cybersecurity, data analytics, artificial intelligence, web development, IT support and CRM, digital marketing, and agile project management. Training begins on November 12 and runs through December 19, 2025, in a hybrid format, comprising weekly evening virtual sessions and a five-day in-person boot camp in Belize City from November 24 to 28.

The initiative is being implemented by the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Investment, through the Investment Policy and Compliance Unit (IPCU), in collaboration with the Belize Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Association. Funding was granted by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) under its “Pilot Project and Policy for Higher-Tier Global Digital Services from Belize,” part of the IDB’s Economic Growth in the Caribbean programme. This programme is designed to support innovative solutions that unlock private sector growth across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Fifty spaces are available nationwide for Belizeans. Participants will be placed in one of three tracks: entry-level, intermediate, or advanced. They will receive specialized training designed to prepare them for high-value opportunities in the global digital services (GDS) industry. Courses are offered free of cost to BPO workers of any age and to students at the fourth-form, junior college, and university levels. Digital education partners, including UK-based Rhics Ltd., Belize-based Chamberlain Consulting Ltd., and Socias Ltd, will conduct training.

A representative from the Prime Minister’s Office emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating, “We recognize that digital skills are vital for Belize’s future. This program will empower our citizens to compete globally and attract investment to our country.”

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply by visiting www.belizegds.com/programmes, creating an account, completing the online assessment, and being assigned to a learning track based on their demonstrated strengths. Selected participants will be notified and provided with further training details.