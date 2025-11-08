San Pedro Tops National Rankings for Cost-of-Living Increases in September 2025

San Pedro Town has recorded the highest increase in consumer prices in Belize, according to the Statistical Institute of Belize’s (SIB) latest report on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September 2025. The island registered an inflation rate of 2.2 percent compared to September 2024, more than triple the national average of 0.6 percent, making it the municipality most affected by rising costs of goods and services.

The SIB noted that consumers in San Pedro experienced above-average price increases for food and non-alcoholic beverages, restaurant and nightclub services, medical care, domestic daycare, and household cleaning products such as soaps and detergents. These cost increases are particularly significant for the tourism-driven island, where everyday expenses are already elevated by transportation and import costs. In contrast, Orange Walk Town was the only municipality to record a decline in consumer prices, with a 0.2 percent decrease driven by reductions in the cost of food, tobacco, clothing, and similar household items.

Nationally, Belize’s All-Items CPI stood at 120.5, up from 119.7 in September 2024. The overall 0.6 percent inflation was mainly driven by increases in housing, utilities, restaurant services, and non-alcoholic beverages, while transportation costs declined due to lower fuel prices. The Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Other Fuels category rose 2.5 percent, led by higher home rental costs and a sharp increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices. The average cost of a 100-pound LPG cylinder increased from $116.58 to $130.07, a 11.6 percent rise, affecting households and businesses nationwide. Housing costs also rose by 2.1 percent, reflecting rising rents across key urban centers, including San Pedro, where demand for long- and short-term accommodation remains high.

Food and beverage prices rose modestly by 0.4 percent in September. Within this category, the non-alcoholic beverages subcategory increased by 3.5 percent, with purified water rising 5 percent, soft drinks increasing by 3 percent, and fruit and vegetable juices by 4.4 percent. While the cost of vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, and onions declined by nearly 4.7 percent, this was offset by a 2.5 percent increase in fresh meat prices, including pork, beef, and poultry. These trends continue to impact both households and restaurants in tourism-dependent areas, such as San Pedro, where imported food prices are closely tied to global supply and shipping costs. The Health category showed one of the most notable jumps, up 3.8 percent, due to higher prices for doctor visits and medicinal products. Similarly, the Personal Care, Social Protection, and Miscellaneous Goods and Services category increased by 1.7 percent, driven by higher prices for personal hygiene items, including deodorants, lotions, and perfumes. Restaurants and Accommodation Services increased 2.8 percent, reflecting higher dining costs, another pressure point for San Pedro, where food and hospitality are core to daily life and tourism.

The SIB’s companion report on external trade showed that Belize’s merchandise imports rose by 8.6 percent to $251.4 million compared to September 2024, mainly driven by higher purchases of machinery, food, and fuels. Exports for the same month grew by 4.7 percent to $31 million, boosted by marine products and cattle shipments. However, year-to-date figures showed total exports falling 8.7 percent, primarily due to a decline in shipments of sugar and molasses. These trends reflect ongoing volatility in global markets and the challenges facing Belize’s major export industries.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Confidence Index fell to 45.7 in September, down 2.2 percent from August 2025, signaling renewed caution among Belizeans after several months of improvement. The SIB attributed this dip to reduced optimism about purchasing durable goods and growing uncertainty about the country’s short-term economic outlook.

Across Belize, inflation remains moderate compared to previous years; however, the SIB’s findings underscore that municipalities like San Pedro are experiencing stronger price pressures than the national average. With rising housing and utility costs, higher restaurant and medical expenses, and persistent reliance on imports, island residents face some of the highest living costs in the country. If these upward trends continue, they could further affect household budgets and the cost of doing business on the island. Economic policymakers may need to focus on strategies that help stabilize essential goods, support export sectors, and closely monitor global fuel and food prices to ease the burden on Belizean consumers.