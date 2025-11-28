GST-Free Weekends Return for 2025 Christmas Shopping

Belizeans are set to benefit from two GST-free weekends this Christmas season, announced by the Belize Tax Service. The tax relief will take place on December 6–7 and December 20–21, allowing shoppers nationwide to purchase standard-rated goods without paying the usual 12.5% General Sales Tax (GST).

The initiative aims to ease financial pressure during the festive shopping rush by waiving GST on local retail sales nationwide. It is intended to help consumers stretch their budgets and support local businesses during the peak holiday period. Certain items, such as motor vehicles, gasoline, diesel, LPG, firearms, cigarettes, alcohol, and services, remain exempt from the waiver. Purchases on credit, layaway, wholesale, or consignment transactions are also excluded. The tax-free weekends were first introduced in 2024 under the administration of Prime Minister John Briceño. Since then, the measure has attracted substantial public support, reflecting the government’s broader efforts to address inflation and reduce the cost of living during challenging economic periods.

Vilma Broaster, Deputy Director General of the Belize Tax Service, emphasized the government’s commitment during an information session. “The tax-free days will provide financial relief for consumers and help stimulate local spending. We will be monitoring compliance closely and encourage consumers to report any GST violations,” she said.

As the island community prepares for the holiday rush, San Pedro shoppers are encouraged to make the most of the savings. Many local businesses typically see increased foot traffic during GST-free weekends and prepare by stocking additional inventory. The initiative offers some relief for island residents who often face higher retail prices due to shipping and freight costs.

The Belize Tax Service is expected to release additional guidelines in the coming weeks to assist both shoppers and retailers. Consumers are advised to keep all receipts showing the GST deduction and report any irregularities to the nearest Tax Service office. For businesses, the GST-free weekends offer an opportunity to boost sales, clear end-of-year stock, and encourage customer loyalty.

With strong nationwide participation anticipated, the GST-free weekends are poised to once again become a major part of Belize’s Christmas shopping experience.