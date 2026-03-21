Belize Records Marginal Inflation Growth of 0.04% in January 2026

The Statistical Institute of Belize released its Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January 2026 on February 25th. The All-Items CPI rose slightly to 119.86, up from 119.81 in January 2025, reflecting a national inflation rate of 0.04%. The survey measures price levels for consumer goods and services nationwide.
Price increases in several categories contributed to the marginal rise. Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages rose by 0.9%, led by fresh meats, which increased by 2.3%, and cereals, such as bread, which rose by 1.3%. Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Other Fuels increased by 0.8 percent, driven by higher home rental costs and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which rose from BZ$125.83 to BZ$130.63 per 100-pound cylinder. Health costs rose 4.3% due to higher prices for doctor visits and medications, while Restaurants and Accommodation Services rose 1.6%.
In contrast, fuel prices declined across all categories of motor vehicle fuel. The average price per gallon of premium gasoline fell by $1.12, from $13.49 to $12.37. Regular gasoline decreased by $1.03, from $11.98 to $10.96, while diesel dropped by $0.52, from $11.93 in January 2025 to $11.41 in January 2026.
Historical data show a steady upward trend in inflation. The All-Items CPI increased from 112.4 in January 2023 to 119.86 in January 2026. Monthly inflation rates fluctuated between 0% and 8% from January 2022 to January 2026, with food prices consistently exceeding the national average. On a month-over-month basis, prices declined by 0.5% from December 2025 to January 2026, mainly due to a 3.1% decrease in transport costs.
Among municipalities, Punta Gorda Town recorded the highest consumer price increase, with an inflation rate of 2.6% in January 2026. Residents experienced above-average price increases across a range of goods and services, particularly food items. Meanwhile, Orange Walk Town reported the lowest inflation rate at -1.9%, with residents benefiting from reductions in fuel and food prices. San Pedro Town recorded an inflation increase of only 0.9%.
This minimal level of inflation suggests relative price stability, easing pressure on consumers. However, sustained increases in food and healthcare costs may continue to impact low-income households. Future price movements may be influenced by global commodity trends and fuel price fluctuations, with continued monitoring needed to assess developments throughout the year.
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The Statistical Institute of Belize released its Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January 2026 on February 25th. The All-Items CPI rose slightly to 119.86, up from 119.81 in January 2025, reflecting a national inflation rate of 0.04%. The survey measures price levels for consumer goods and services nationwide.
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