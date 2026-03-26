Belize-Mexico border disruption eased for cargo transportation

The disruption at the Belize-Mexico border, which had limited the flow of goods into the country, was lifted on March 24th after a meeting among Mexican authorities, brokers, customs agents, and transportation stakeholders. The situation had started affecting businesses in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, especially those that depend on imports of vegetables, fruits, and other perishable goods from Mexico.

Reports indicated that the disruption was connected to organized crime groups, believed to be cartels, that had halted cargo movement while demanding a “tariff” to allow goods to pass into Belize. The situation raised concerns among local business owners, who reported postponing or canceling orders due to uncertainty.

One business owner pointed out that prolonged disruption could significantly affect operations because local supply alone wouldn’t satisfy demand. Concerns were also expressed about the possible impact on the tourism industry, which relies heavily on reliable access to fresh produce. Restaurant operators mentioned that shortages would have made it challenging to uphold normal service standards for customers.

Although the blockade was initially expected to last through the Easter period, the reopening of cargo movement is seen as a temporary fix. Stakeholders are still watching the situation closely, as there is no sign that the problem has been fully solved.

The Leader of the Opposition, Honorable Tracy Taegar-Panton, raised concerns regarding the reported influence of criminal groups along Belize’s northern border. In a statement, she warned that such developments could pose a serious threat to national security and economic stability, particularly in areas such as the Corozal Free Zone and the Santa Elena Border.

She also urged the government to offer a comprehensive national security plan to address the issue, including improved coordination among law enforcement, increased border security, and stronger collaboration with regional and international partners to fight transnational organized crime.

The Corozal Free Zone (CFZ) Management issued a statement on March 24th clarifying that operations within the zone remain normal and uninterrupted, despite recent public comments made by the Leader of the Opposition. The CFZ noted that visitors continue to shop freely and all services are fully functional, adding that the zone supports over 1,500 Belizean families directly and another 1,500 indirectly. Management emphasized that livelihoods tied to the CFZ should remain above political dispute and clarified that a recent issue at the northern border was unrelated to its operations, noting that the matter on the Mexican side has since been resolved.