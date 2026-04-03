Queen Conch Season Cut Short by Over Two Months

The Queen Conch (Strombus gigas) season will close more than two months ahead of its scheduled June 30 end date after the production quota for the 2025–2026 fishing season was reached. The quota is set and monitored by the Belize Fisheries Department. Conch lovers can still enjoy the delicacy through the Easter holidays before the closure takes effect, with the season expected to reopen on October 1, 2026.

Restaurants and members of the public are required to use, consume, or properly dispose of all Queen Conch meat in their possession by the closing date. Failure to comply may result in criminal charges and prosecution.

While the exact quota for this season has not been disclosed, it typically averages around 950,000 pounds. Once this limit is reached and verified, the season is closed to protect the species and promote sustainable fishing practices. In the past, the department has indicated that early closures can indicate a healthy, robust conch population.

Fishers in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, continue to report strong conch catches, particularly at the start of the season. Many believe the stock remains sustainable, but caution that enforcement is key. One fisherman noted that illegal fishing and insufficient patrols could threaten the resource. He added that at times, conch becomes scarce, requiring fishers to travel farther offshore. According to him, the growing number of unlicensed fishers may also affect fish stocks, underscoring the need for stricter regulation and monitoring.

Queen conch is one of Belize’s main seafood staples and a top marine export. It is commonly used in local dishes like ceviche, soups, and fritters, and it remains a significant part of the country’s economy alongside products such as lobster.

The Fisheries Department continues to stress the importance of public cooperation in balancing consumption with conservation. Anyone wishing to report illegal fishing activity can contact the department at 224-4552.