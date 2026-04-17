LPG Price Hike Adds to Rising Butane Costs in Belize

Effective April 15, 2026, the Supplies Control Unit (SCU), under the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and New Growth Industries, introduced new controlled prices for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The adjustment increases prices by BZ$0.17 per gallon and by $4 per 100-pound cylinder nationwide, impacting both wholesale and retail sales, including in San Pedro.

The latest adjustment continues a trend of rising butane prices in Belize over the past several years, largely driven by fluctuations in global fuel markets and rising import costs. A 100-pound cylinder now exceeds $140, reflecting sales by volume under the Belize National Standard Specification for the 70:30 propane-butane mix.

Before this latest increase, LPG prices had already been climbing. In March, rates were adjusted by BZ$0.07 per gallon, along with increases of $2 per 100-pound cylinder in urban areas and $1 per 100-pound cylinder in rural areas. This placed the price at approximately $131 in towns and cities and $133 elsewhere, less than a month ago. Continued high import costs have fueled these recurring adjustments, mirroring international supply chain pressures on refined petroleum products.

Small businesses and restaurant owners in San Pedro have expressed concern over the strain the steady increases are placing on their operations. One anonymous food stall owner said, “This 17-cent jump, not even a month after the last rise, hits us hard. Cooking with gas is our lifeline, and we are already starting to struggle, especially since things di slow down.” Another added, “We can’t pass it all on to customers without losing business.”

The ongoing rise in LPG prices continues to push up the cost of living, particularly for households and small eateries that rely heavily on butane for cooking. With prices trending upward over the years, many residents and business owners are feeling the cumulative impact. Without some form of relief, further increases may follow if global trends persist.

The public is encouraged to contact the SCU at 822-2241/42 or via email at [email protected] for more information.