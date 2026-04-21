Government of Belize grants tax relief to over 800 small businesses

The Government of Belize completed approvals for its 2025–2026 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Business Tax Amnesty Program on April 16th. A total of 909 applications were submitted nationwide, with 806 MSMEs approved for a one-year exemption from business tax, along with relief from accumulated penalties and interest on past tax obligations.

The initiative, launched under the Office of the Prime Minister’s Investment Policy and Compliance Unit, was implemented in partnership with Belize Tax Services (BTS), BELTRAIDE, the Economic Development Council (EDC), the Belize Companies and Corporate Affairs Registry, and the Ministry of Rural Development. Town and city councils, including the San Pedro Town Council, also participated in the application process and nationwide outreach efforts.

The amnesty program allowed eligible MSMEs to register or regularize their status with BTS. Once approved, businesses received an MSME Tax Amnesty Certificate, granting them a full one-year exemption from business tax, calculated from the date of issuance, along with the cancellation of all accumulated penalties and interest on outstanding business tax liabilities. The application period ran from October 1 to December 31, 2025, supported by roadshows held in major towns and rural communities to guide business owners through the process.

The program was introduced in response to longstanding concerns about the high number of MSMEs operating informally across Belize. Many small shops, service providers, and micro-enterprises have historically avoided formal registration due to concerns over penalties, complex procedures, or limited understanding of tax requirements. This has often restricted their access to financing, grants, and government contracts. By introducing the Fiscal Incentive MSME Business Tax Amnesty in September 2025, the government aimed to reduce informality and encourage growth in the formal sector.

For many families, MSMEs represent their primary source of income. The 806 approved businesses span various sectors, including retail, food services, tourism-related services, and small-scale manufacturing.

Formalization through the amnesty program opens opportunities for tax incentives and eligibility for the Government of Belize public tenders, which can significantly influence the growth trajectory of small businesses. Registered businesses may also gain improved access to financing, training programs, and digital market tools offered by both public- and private-sector partners.

However, stakeholders have indicated that additional support may be necessary to ensure long-term compliance, as the transition from amnesty to regular tax obligations can still present challenges for some micro-enterprises. For MSMEs in San Pedro and across the country that received approval, the program’s success will ultimately depend on whether this one-year relief translates into sustained stability and stronger local businesses.