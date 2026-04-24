Mainland travel becomes more expensive with new bus rates

Travel within mainland Belize is set to become more expensive following a government-approved increase in bus fares. The decision comes just weeks after water taxi and airline fares rose, making travel to and from the Cayes and across the country more costly. The fare adjustment was approved at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, April 21st, and is expected to take effect on Friday, April 24th.

The agreement to adjust transportation prices on the mainland follows discussions between the government and the Belize Bus Association (BBA), which had been seeking a fare increase to offset rising operational costs, particularly fuel. The BBA had also indicated it might take industrial action if the requested adjustments were not addressed.

Minister of Transport, Honorable Dr. Louis Zabaneh, outlined the new fare structure, stating that regular bus fares will increase to 18 cents per mile, while express fares will rise to 20 cents per mile. He also announced a new “premium” category for buses no older than seven years that offer upgraded amenities, including free Wi-Fi. Fares for this category will be set at 22 cents per mile.

“After discussions and presenting our analysis, the prices will be adjusted,” Zabaneh explained. “In the interest of addressing rising fuel costs, Cabinet felt it was appropriate to approve these adjustments.”

BBA President Phillip Jones welcomed the decision, describing it as a necessary adjustment rather than a significant increase. “This is basically a price alignment. Some may view it as an increase because it is slightly higher than what they are accustomed to paying,” Jones said. He added that operators remain mindful of commuters who rely on buses daily and will continue their efforts to minimize the financial impact. Jones also noted that many operators have upgraded their fleets, and passengers can expect improved service.

For residents of Ambergris Caye, fare increases add to the rising cost of traveling off the island. Some residents expressed concern that visiting family on the mainland will become less frequent because of higher transportation costs.

“Just to get off the island is almost $100 for a round-trip to Belize City, and now traveling further inland will cost even more,” one resident said. “I do not think I will be traveling to the mainland as often.”

Others expressed hope that the recent increases across the transportation sector will be temporary as fuel prices stabilize.