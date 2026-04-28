Nine San Pedro women complete holistic massage training

On April 16th, the Holistic School of Massage & Spa Therapy celebrated the graduation of nine young women from San Pedro Town at La Divina Restaurant. The event marked the completion of a four-month training program designed to equip participants with professional skills for Belize’s growing wellness industry. The ceremony took place on the evening of Thursday, April 23rd, with graduates receiving certificates after completing a comprehensive curriculum.

Supported by the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), the program combines classroom instruction with hands-on training in massage techniques, anatomy, ethics, and professional standards. Recognized by the Ministry of Education, the initiative prepares participants, many of whom are young women and single mothers, for employment in hotels and resorts or for starting their own businesses.

Launched in San Pedro in 2024 through a partnership with SPTC, the program builds on the school’s founding in 2006. To date, three groups have graduated, reflecting the initiative’s focus on career development and self-sufficiency. Before graduation, participants completed intensive sessions focused on industry expectations and entrepreneurship, fostering independence within the island’s tourism-driven economy.

Councilor Dianeli Aranda, whose portfolios include tourism, women’s affairs, youth, and events, attended the ceremony and commended the graduates. “This program empowers our women with real skills for self-reliance and elevates professional standards in our tourism sector,” she said.

The graduates are expected to contribute to San Pedro’s wellness sector by filling roles in spas and resorts, while some may pursue independent business ventures. The ongoing partnership between the San Pedro Town Council and the Holistic School of Massage & Spa Therapy is expected to produce more trained professionals, expand opportunities for women, and improve the quality of massage therapy services across Belize’s tourism industry.

For more information on enrollment and certification, contact the school director, Lisa Villanueva, at +501-610-8499.