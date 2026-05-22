Belize launches TalentUp initiative to strengthen digital skills

The TalentUp Operational Workshop officially launched in Belize on Wednesday, May 20th, as part of a Google and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)-backed initiative to strengthen digital skills among Belizeans, particularly youth. The event took place at the Ministry of E-Governance headquarters in Belmopan and brought together government officials, private-sector representatives, and members of the digital skills training team. Prime Minister Honorable John Briceño, who also oversees e-governance, attended the launch and addressed participants, underscoring the government’s commitment to the program.

The TalentUp Operational Workshop is a hands-on training initiative designed to equip Belizeans across the country with the practical digital competencies needed in today’s job market. Areas of focus include basic and intermediate digital literacy, online safety, and workplace-ready technology skills. The initiative aligns with the recently launched Digital Transformation Roadmap, the government’s 2030 blueprint for modernizing public services, expanding connectivity, and fostering a technology-driven economy.

Participants in the workshop engaged in guided exercises focused on using digital tools, securing online accounts, and navigating government platforms, with a strong emphasis placed on inclusivity for rural and underserved communities.

Before the launch of TalentUp, Belize had already begun implementing complementary digital literacy initiatives, including the “Digital Literacy Training to Citizens” program led by the Ministry of E-Governance in partnership with the University of Belize and the IDB. That earlier initiative created a network of local “Digital Buddies” who travel to communities to teach basic internet use, online safety, and how to access digital government services.

The launch of TalentUp builds on that foundation by introducing a more structured, job-oriented training program for young Belizeans entering the workforce or seeking to improve their digital skills.

During the launch, Prime Minister Briceño stressed that adapting to technology is no longer optional.

“If we do not keep up, we’re going to be left behind,” he told reporters, adding that the government’s presence at the workshop was “intentional” to demonstrate full-scale support for the initiative.

He also encouraged Belizeans, especially young people, to participate actively in TalentUp and similar programs so the country can create high-quality digital jobs locally rather than depend on opportunities abroad.

Officials expect TalentUp to expand into additional districts and partner with more training organizations later this year. The initiative is also expected to work closely with the Global Digital Services (GDS) pilot program, which already offers advanced technology-related opportunities in areas such as cybersecurity and cloud engineering.

If participation and employment outcomes remain strong, officials believe the framework could become a permanent part of Belize’s national digital skills strategy, helping more Belizeans transition into the technology-driven economy envisioned in the country’s 2030 development roadmap.