SP BTIA Hosts International Travel Wholesalers Networking Luncheon

The San Pedro Chapter of the Belize Tourism Industry Association (SP BTIA) recently hosted a networking luncheon connecting island tourism stakeholders with two international travel wholesalers currently visiting Belize to explore accommodations and tourism experiences for their growing client markets.

The representatives participating in the visit were Leidi Ramirez, Gerente de Ventas Latinoamérica for Grupo Sostavista, and Gaëlle Thibault, FIT Team Member for Paris-based Altanueva DMC. During their time in Belize, the wholesalers are traveling to destinations countrywide, meeting with tourism partners, and focusing primarily on mid to high-end properties and personalized guest experiences suitable for their international markets.

Before the luncheon, the representatives made a brief stop at Aruna Resort and then attended the gathering at Blue Water Grill, which graciously hosted the event.

Five local properties participated in the networking session, including Grand Caribe Belize, Sand and Sky Resort, Cocotal Inn and Cabanas, Sandbar Beachfront Hostel and Restaurant, and Victoria House Resort and Spa. Representatives from each property had the opportunity to introduce their accommodations, amenities, and unique visitor experiences directly to the visiting travel professionals.

While both companies specialize in curated travel experiences, they serve different international markets. Grupo Sostavista has built a strong network across Latin America, connecting destinations with agencies and travelers seeking authentic and personalized vacations throughout the region. Altanueva DMC, based in Paris, focuses primarily on the French and broader European FIT (Flexible Independent Traveler) market, catering to mid- to high-end travelers seeking immersive experiences, boutique accommodations, quality hospitality, and customized service.

Although the wholesalers were unable to visit every participating property during their limited time on Ambergris Caye, the luncheon provided an important opportunity for networking, information sharing, and relationship-building with travel professionals actively developing Belize travel portfolios for discerning international travelers.



The BTIA San Pedro Chapter noted that initiatives like these help strengthen Belize’s tourism visibility abroad while creating valuable connections between local hospitality partners and international wholesalers seeking unique and high-quality visitor experiences across the country.

For more information on the participating wholesalers, visit https://gruposostavisa.com and https://www.altanueva.com.