BCCAR conducts two-day clinic to assist San Pedro business owners

The Belize Companies and Corporate Affairs Registry (BCCAR), in collaboration with the San Pedro Town Council, hosted a two-day business clinic on May 28th and 29th at the San Pedro House of Culture. The initiative aimed to provide local business owners with direct assistance on a range of registry-related services, including business name registration, re-registration, name changes, filing status guidance, and general inquiries.

The clinic was designed to make business services more accessible to entrepreneurs and business owners who may require assistance navigating registry procedures. According to BCCAR, its primary role is to provide efficient registration services and help businesses understand and comply with the legal requirements for operating in Belize.

BCCAR representatives also highlighted the services available through the Online Business Registry System, which facilitates the registration and management of business names, companies, and limited liability partnerships. Through the online platform, business owners can access a variety of registration and post-registration services without needing to travel to the mainland.

The event came at a time when many small business owners are seeking practical support to keep their records up to date and remain compliant with regulatory requirements. Under current regulations, businesses must be registered through the online system and may need to update ownership information, change addresses, re-register, or complete annual filings to maintain active status.

For many participants, the clinic provided an opportunity to receive one-on-one guidance and resolve registry matters in person rather than navigating the process independently.

BCCAR officials also emphasized the benefits of formal business registration, noting that it can improve access to financing, facilitate asset purchases, and enable businesses to establish legal partnerships. These advantages are particularly important for small businesses looking to expand operations and strengthen their long-term sustainability.

The outreach effort is expected to positively impact the local business community by encouraging more entrepreneurs to regularize their records and remain active in Belize’s official business registry system. By bringing these services directly to San Pedro, business owners could access information, resolve concerns, and receive assistance without leaving the island.

The San Pedro Town Council welcomed the initiative, which supports the continued growth and development of the island’s business sector while making government services more accessible to residents.