Belize’s Consumer Confidence Continues Downward Trend

Belize’s Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) fell to 44.0 in April 2026, down from 45.7 in March, according to data released by the Statistical Institute of Belize (SIB) on May 27th. The figures indicate that consumers became more pessimistic about both current and future economic conditions. However, the Belize District, which includes San Pedro Town, was the only district in the country to record an improvement during the month.

The decline was driven primarily by weaker expectations about the economy over the next 12 months. The Expectations Component dropped by 7.7%, falling from 54.6 in March to 50.4 in April. Meanwhile, the Present Component, which measures perceptions of current economic conditions, declined by 5 percentage points, from 43.2 to 41.0.

One positive indicator was consumer willingness to make major household purchases. The Durable Goods Component increased by 3.3%, rising from 39.3 in March to 40.6 in April, suggesting that some households remain willing to spend on larger items despite broader economic concerns.

Compared to April 2025, consumer confidence has weakened. The national index stood at 47.7 a year ago, compared to 44.0 in April 2026, representing a decline of 3.7 points. The report also shows a steady downward trend since the start of the year, with the index falling from 48.3 in January to 47.8 in February, 45.7 in March, and 44.0 in April.

The decline in consumer sentiment comes amid continued inflationary pressures and mixed economic indicators. According to SIB’s latest Consumer Price Index report, the All-Items CPI stood at 123.2 in April 2026, up from 119.6 in April 2025, resulting in a national inflation rate of 2.9%. For the first four months of the year, inflation averaged 1.4%, with higher prices recorded across most major categories.

The largest increase was seen in Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages, which rose by 1.7%, driven by higher prices for meats, sugar, instant coffee, fruit and vegetable juices, purified water, and soft drinks. Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Other Fuels followed with a 1.3% increase, primarily due to higher electricity costs.

Trade figures released by SIB also reflected mixed economic conditions. Belize’s merchandise imports increased by 21% in April, reaching $268 million, up from $221.5 million in April 2025. Meanwhile, domestic exports declined by 4.1%, falling from $44.6 million to $42.8 million. During the first four months of 2026, exports totaled $108.2 million, down 7.2% from the $116.6 million recorded during the same period last year.

The combination of rising living costs and declining export earnings may be contributing to consumers’ increasingly cautious outlook on the economy.

District-level results varied across the country. Stann Creek recorded the sharpest monthly decline, dropping 14.1% from 51.9 in March to 44.6 in April. Belize District, which includes San Pedro, was the only district to register an increase, improving from 44.5 in March to 46.5 in April.

The report also highlighted differences between urban and rural consumers. Confidence among urban residents increased slightly, with the Urban CCI rising from 43.7 in March to 44.7 in April. Rural confidence moved in the opposite direction, falling from 47.3 to 43.5 during the same period.

By age group, consumers aged 55 and older recorded the largest improvement, with their confidence level increasing from 41.7 in March to 44.9 in April. Meanwhile, those aged 25 to 34 experienced the sharpest decline, falling by 10.5% from an optimistic 56.4 in March to 47.5 in April.

The April figures suggest that Belizean households remain cautious about the country’s economic outlook, even as some consumers show a greater willingness to make major purchases. For residents and businesses in the Belize District, including San Pedro, the challenge will be sustaining the district’s modest improvement amid declining national confidence, rising living costs, and softer economic expectations.