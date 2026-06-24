Vendors Call for More Promotion of New Artisan Market

The new artisan market in the Embarcadero area hosted its first night market event on June 18th, signaling to the community that the venue is now fully open for business. While some artisans from the former market along Angel Coral Street, across from the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex, have relocated to the new facility, several vendors say stronger promotion is needed to attract customers. As a result, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) is expected to explore activities to increase public awareness of the new location.

One of the highlights of the inaugural night market was live music entertainment and painting lessons for children. The facility features new concrete stalls, restroom facilities, and a designated area with picnic tables for relaxation and socializing. Organizers plan to host similar evening events on selected dates throughout the month, incorporating live performances while encouraging residents and visitors to shop at the market. Vendors displayed a variety of products, including wooden handicrafts, original artwork, and cultural clothing.

Most of the vendors currently operating at the new market are not from the former artisan market. Many artisans at the old location remain hesitant to relocate, citing concerns about limited space and the new site’s visibility. Some vendors noted that several spaces at the new market have already been occupied by businesses, reducing the number of available stalls for artisans.

Speaking with The San Pedro Sun, one artisan from the former market said the new location is still largely unknown to the public and lacks sufficient space. The vendor claimed that sales remain stronger at the current location due to higher foot traffic from both residents and tourists.

Another vendor who relocated to the new market emphasized the need for greater promotion. “Most customers still do not know about this new area. If I do not make good sales here, I will return to the old spot where there is more customer and tourist traffic,” said the vendor, who requested anonymity. The artisan also stated that rental fees at the new market are approximately three times higher than those at the previous location.

Vendors at Old Market Expected to Relocate

The Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex is expected to undergo major renovations under a project commissioned by the Belize Tourism Board. Plans call for transforming the popular public space into a multi-purpose complex capable of hosting sporting events, concerts, and other activities.

Authorities have indicated that once the old artisan market is demolished, the area will be converted into a parking facility. As a result, artisans operating there will eventually be required to relocate, either to the new Embarcadero market or another designated location.

In the meantime, the SPTC remains optimistic about the new artisan market. Officials believe its waterfront setting and sunset views could eventually make it one of downtown San Pedro’s premier attractions for both residents and visitors.