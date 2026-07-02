Lobster Season Opens with Strong First-Day Catches in San Pedro

The 2026-2027 lobster season officially opened in Belize on July 1st, with fishermen in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, heading out before dawn for their first catch of the season. By midday, many returned to their docks with hundreds of Caribbean spiny lobsters, and restaurant owners and seafood buyers were waiting to purchase the day’s catch.

The season runs through the end of February 2027, and according to local fishermen, the opening day was an encouraging sign that this year could be productive. Fisherman Richard Zetina said lobster is abundant in the island’s traditional fishing grounds.

“This first day was very successful, and there is plenty more from where this came from,” he said. “We continue to fish responsibly, adhering to the legal-size limits while taking care of our fishing grounds and coordinating with other fishermen to look out for sea pirates.”

Zetina noted that piracy at sea continues to be a major challenge for the industry. Fishing traps are frequently raided, resulting in significant losses for fishermen. As a result, members of the fishing community continue to call on the Belize Fisheries Department to increase patrols in local fishing grounds.

The Fisheries Department reminds fishermen that all lobsters harvested must have a minimum carapace length of three inches and a minimum tail weight of four ounces. The possession of diced or filleted lobster tails is prohibited, and lobsters carrying eggs or those with soft shells must not be harvested under any circumstances.

Fishermen reported that the opening-day price for lobster is approximately BZ$35 per pound. They explained that lobsters are typically larger and more plentiful at the start of the season, with catches generally declining in the following months before increasing again around November and the Christmas season.

The opening of the annual lobster season also marks the beginning of Belize’s popular lobster festivals in San Pedro, Caye Caulker, and Placencia. In San Pedro, festivities are already underway with the annual Lobster Crawl, during which participating restaurants host lobster-themed events across the island. The celebration will culminate on Saturday, July 11th, with a large block party at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena. The Caye Caulker Lobster Fest is scheduled for July 17th through 19th, while Placencia Lobsterfest will take place from July 3rd through 5th along the village’s famous sidewalk.