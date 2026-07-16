June Overnight Tourism Arrivals Decline 5%; San Pedro Continues to Lead Belize’s Tourism Market

Belize recorded 41,940 overnight visitor arrivals in June 2026, according to the Belize Tourism Board’s (BTB) latest Tourism Performance Dashboard. While the figure represents a 5.0% decline compared to June 2025, the data continues to highlight the country’s reliance on the North American market and the importance of San Pedro as one of Belize’s leading tourism destinations.

The BTB dashboard shows that 79.6% of all overnight visitors entered Belize through the Philip Goldson International Airport (PGIA), reaffirming it as the country’s primary gateway for international travelers. Land border crossings and seaports accounted for the remaining arrivals, with 33,394 visitors arriving through the PGIA, followed by 4,764 through the Belize Western Border Station, 2,310 through the Belize Northern Border Station, 706 through the Dangriga and Big Creek Immigration Office, 578 through the San Pedro Sea Port, and 188 through the Belize Southern Border Station.

The United States continued to dominate Belize’s overnight tourism market. According to the June statistics, 74.9% of all overnight visitors were Americans, totaling 31,409 arrivals. Europe accounted for 2,252 visitors, followed by Canada (718), Mexico (1,241), South America (459), and 5,861 visitors from other international markets.

Although June’s overnight arrivals were lower than the same month last year, the figures remained comparable to recent months. Belize recorded 40,503 overnight arrivals in May, following 48,808 in April, while the year’s highest monthly total so far came in March with 68,895 overnight visitors.

San Pedro continued to rank among Belize’s strongest tourism destinations. According to BTB destination estimates for May 2026, the island welcomed 80,607 visitors, significantly outperforming other major tourism hubs, including Caye Caulker (40,504), Placencia (36,396), and Belize City (36,396).

The dashboard also showed that San Pedro maintained some of the country’s highest accommodation rates. From January through May 2026, the island recorded an average nightly room rate of BZ$449.19 for domestic visitors and BZ$570.10 for international visitors, reflecting the continued demand for accommodations on Ambergris Caye.

Cruise tourism also remained active during the month. Belize welcomed 59,660 cruise passengers in June, with 82.2% of those visitors disembarking at the Fort Street Tourism Village in Belize City.

As Belize moves into the latter half of the year, the tourism sector will continue to be influenced by international travel trends and economic conditions abroad. Demand from North American travelers, airline connectivity, and global consumer spending will remain key factors affecting overnight visitor arrivals through the end of 2026.