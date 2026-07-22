Belize Connect Business Expo Showcases 43 Businesses

The Belize Connect Business Expo 2026 brought together 43 businesses from across the country at Grand Caribe on Saturday, July 18. Held from 11AM to 5PM under the theme “Bridging Businesses for Collective Success,” the event provided exhibitors with an opportunity to showcase their products and services while connecting with potential clients and business partners.

The expo served as a networking platform for both small and established businesses, allowing them to build professional relationships, meet new customers, and engage with resort guests and members of the public.

According to event coordinator and Caribeville representative Christie Eiley, the expo continues to grow in both participation and community support. She said businesses from Belize City, Cayo, San Pedro, and other parts of the country came together to promote their brands while strengthening connections within Belize’s business community. “The Expo has grown in numbers as well as local support. It was very well attended this year,” Eiley said. She noted that participation increased from approximately 30 businesses last year to 43 exhibitors this year.

Participating businesses included Keena’s Gift Shop, Clean Choice, Kendra the Flower Girl, Captain Shark’s, KV Creations, Sol Handmade Clay Jewelry, Turtle Ecologic Bz, Deb’s Trinket Box, Zest Handcrafted, Veronique, Riso, Papa’s Art Studio, Cecilia Ceramics, Culture Apparel, Caxin Optical, Navy Mare, Development Finance Corporation (DFC), CRNCY, A.S.H. Limited, Midway, Belize Bank, 501 Dirt & Drink, Tiburon Brew, Green Expo, Delizia’s Fast Food and Catering Services, DaCosta Sun Snacks, Sea of Life, Oceana, Turneffe Atoll Sustainability Association (TASA), DD, BYD, SPUC/NEI, Tours Book, GC Spa & Salon, DigiWallet, the Belize Tourism Board (BTB), RF&G Insurance, Tropic Air, BELTRAIDE, Reyna’s Souvenirs, Caribbean Realty, and Fish N’ Chips.

Admission was free, and visitors received a card with a QR code that exhibitors scanned at each booth. Participants who visited booths throughout the expo were automatically entered into prize raffles sponsored by participating businesses.

Eiley thanked the exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees for supporting the event. “On behalf of the Belize Connect Business Expo, which the Belize Tourism Board organizes in partnership with Grand Caribe, I would like to thank everyone who helped make this expo such a success. We are grateful for the incredible support we received,” she said.

Organizers hope the annual expo will continue strengthening business connections between San Pedro and the rest of Belize while providing local entrepreneurs with greater exposure to residents, visitors, and potential business partners. With increasing participation each year, they expect the event to continue growing as a platform for networking, promotion, and collaboration.