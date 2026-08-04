Belize’s imports climb 21.3% amid declining exports

Belize’s merchandise imports continued to climb in June, while domestic exports declined, according to the Statistical Institute of Belize‘s (SIB) latest External Trade release. The report highlighted rising imports of fuel, food, and machinery, trends that have contributed to higher costs for businesses and consumers across the country, including on Ambergris Caye. In June alone, merchandise imports reached $275.8 million, representing a 21.3% increase compared to June 2025.

Among the categories recording the largest increases were mineral fuels and lubricants, which rose by $15.2 million to $48.2 million. According to the SIB, the increase was driven by higher global fuel prices and the resumption of premium fuel imports after a year without such purchases. Imports of food and live animals increased by $12.1 million, largely due to higher imports of coffee and grocery products. In comparison, chemical products rose by $9.8 million, primarily because of increased fertilizer imports.

The SIB also reported that total imports for the first half of 2026 reached $1.651 billion, a 19.1% increase over the same period in 2025. The increase included an additional $92.8 million in fuel imports and a $60.7 million rise in machinery and transport equipment, including the purchase of an aircraft.

Meanwhile, domestic exports declined by 7.9% to $26 million in June. The largest decreases came from the agricultural sector. Export earnings from citrus products fell by $10.1 million, followed by sugar, which declined by $8 million, while cattle exports dropped by $4.2 million. Banana and red kidney bean exports also recorded lower earnings during the month.

The seafood industry was among the few sectors to post gains. Marine product exports increased by $3.2 million, supported by stronger prices and higher export volumes. Overall, domestic exports for the first half of 2026 totaled $166.6 million, representing a 12.7% decrease compared to the same period in 2025.

The increase in imports, coupled with higher fuel prices, has also affected the cost of goods and services across the country, including within the tourism industry. In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, where most goods are transported from the mainland, residents have continued to experience a noticeable rise in the cost of living. Many islanders have expressed frustration over the increasing prices of basic food items. Several retailers and business owners said they understand their customers’ concerns but explained that they, too, have faced higher costs for goods and transportation. They noted that rising fuel prices remain one of the primary factors driving these increases, which are ultimately passed on to consumers through higher prices for goods and services.