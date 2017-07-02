What’s New: Welcome to Sergeant Duke’s Beachside Grill & Bar!

Pull up a chair and get comfy, because there’s some delicious Texas Barbecue waiting for you…on the beach…in San Pedro Town! Sergeant Duke’s is a cozy beachfront café offering up delicious Texas-style BBQ, tasty seafood specials, cold drinks and warm atmosphere. Owners Zane and Lyndsey Reeder took over what was once Doc’s Tiki Bar and have brought the taste of Texas to our shores. Zayne’s brother Jayton is behind the giant smoker, while sister Breanna helps out front, thus making it a fun, family affair.

Of course, The San Pedro Sun had to try out the Texas BBQ – and no, it’s not like our Belizean barbecues. Locally sourced brisket is seasoned and smoked to tender perfection, then sliced and served with sides like jalapeño and corn salsa and baked potato, with some sausage on the side (the Lonestar platter). The smoked meat is also perfect chipped up and layered on cheesy fries (Texas Fries), or maybe you’d prefer the Scarlett Sammy: chopped up brisket smothered in homemade barbecue sauce on a bun with a side of fries. It’s definitely different…and delicious!

If you’re looking to give it a taste-test, be sure to swing by on the beachside just across from Ambergris Divers’ dock. You can choose to sit on the beach or on their porch while you enjoy some fine barbecue, washed down with a fresh cocktail or ice cold Belikin. They’re closed on Mondays, dinner only on Wednesday and Friday, and from 8AM-9PM on Tuesdays, Thursdays and the weekend. You can also call 226-5425 for more information or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sergeantdukes/.

