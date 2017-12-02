Community Rallies to Fund Repairs needed for the San Pedro R.C School Library

The San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) accomplished their goal of raising $10,000 needed for the reconstruction of their library. The present state of the building is in deplorable condition and does not easily accommodate the students when using the library’s resources.

“I feel so happy that we completed the amount we needed for the reconstruction of our library. I can’t wait for the construction project to start,” said organizer of the fundraiser, librarian Catherine Whitney known as “Teacher Kate”. The construction phase for the renovated library is expected to begin on Saturday, December 16th, and is being spear-headed by Norman Eiley. Teacher Kate says she will be present during the entire process of construction, to assist in anything that is needed.

Funds were raised through community and donations abroad. Teacher Kate also installed collection boxes shaped as books at banks, resorts and local businesses across the island where residents and visitors could drop their kind contribution. She received a $5,000 check from an anonymously couple of Middle Island Neighborhood Watch, $500 from Ramon’s Village and Portofino, among other fundraiser done by Diane Campbell taking her to the goal of $10,000.

Teacher Kate would like to thank everyone who made the fundraiser a success. Volunteers are now needed to help in the reconstruction of the library. If you are interested in volunteering, you can visit the school office or email Teacher Kate at [email protected]

