Nayobie’s Hope for Children Project to bring happiness to island children

The Nayobie’s Hope for Children Project will be hosting their second annual fashion show on Friday, December 22nd at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium in San Pedro Town. All proceeds from the event will go towards purchasing gifts for the less fortunate children of the island.

The Nayobie’s Hope for Children Project is a non- governmental organization that is headed by a 14-year old girl named Nayobie Rivero along with the help of her family and friends. The organization was formed recently and focuses on conducting several fundraisers, to raise money to help unprivileged children of Ambergris Caye in many aspects. “Ever since I had class parties and Santa came, one kid in the class wouldn’t get a gift and I always asked myself why would Santa do such thing, then as I grew up I realized that it was because of the economic status of the family that they didn’t get a gift,” said Rivero, “I believe that I’m just giving back hope and love to these kids, and their overwhelming love and smiles in return satisfy me.” Rivero also told The San Pedro Sun that the next project she will be venturing on is “Backpacks of Hope”, where she will be providing schools bags for children of the island that are in need.

Everyone is invited to attend the fashion show and enjoy while supporting a worthy cause. To learn more about their work and how you can become a sponsor you can visit them on Facebook at Nayobie’s Hope for Children Project, or call 634-8260 or email at [email protected]

