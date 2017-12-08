San Pedro R.C Teacher Reymundo Tun Passes Away

San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) Teacher Reymundo Tun passed away last weekend on Friday, December 1st.

For over four years, Teacher Tun taught Standard one, Standard Four and Infant two classes at the SPRCS. According to SPRCS Principal Roxani Kay, he was out on sick leave from October of this year. “He was a very good teacher with a sense of humor. Teacher Tun will surely be missed by the entire staff and the students of SPRCS,” said Kay. Teacher Tun was found dead inside his home in the DFC Area. While no official postmortem examination was issued, San Pedro Police have ruled his death of natural cause.

The wake was held on Saturday, December 2nd in the DFC Area in San Pedro Town, while his funeral service was held at his hometown in Corozal on Monday, December 4th. To show respect for the departed teacher, SPRCS was closed on Monday so that staff members could attend the funeral service. The community extends their condolences to Tun’s family. May he rest in peace.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS