Letter to the Editor: The San Pedro Police Department

Good Morning,

I wanted to praise San Pedro Police Department for arresting the thief that broke into two condos at Residences at Barrier Reef at night on Nov 25th and stole everything from laptop to wallet and cash to scuba dive equipment. The thief was arrested within hours from reporting of the incident to the police department. All the residents at Residences at Barrier Reef extend their thanks and appreciations to the San Pedro Police department for the job well done.

Warm Regards,

John Aflatouni, MBA

Managing Member

Kingdom Real Estate Holdings & Wealth Management, LTD, A Belize Corporation

