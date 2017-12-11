Little Angels Preschool delights audience with annual Christmas Show

The students from Little Angels Preschool delighted dozens of parents and guests at their annual Christmas show on Thursday, December 7th. Held at the Lions Den, the energetic toddlers presented various well-organized dance routines that brought out the holiday spirit.

According to little angels’ principal, Marina Kay, the annual event serves as a fundraiser for the preschool. As such, food, snacks and refreshments were on sale during the event. At 7PM, the first number jump-started the event with students taking the stage to perform ‘I’m a little snowman.’ This performance was followed by Rudolph and the Hokey Pokey Ranger.

Proud parents cheered and took several photos of their little angels on stage. The show continued with the cuties’ presenting a musical of ‘Away in a Manger’, followed by ‘The hat I got for Christmas’. Afterwards, they quickly changed into Christmas tree outfits and danced and sang to ‘I’m the happiest Christmas Tree.’

Next on the program was a number dubbed as ‘Mamacita where is Santa Claus?’, along with ‘ is coming to town’. With an enthusiastic rendition of ‘Feliz Navidad’, the students closed the event to thunderous applause. Principal Kay would like to thank all the volunteers, parents and guardians for attending the event and making it another successful Christmas show.

