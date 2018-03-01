San Pedro Cancer Society elects new board

The San Pedro Cancer Society (SPCS) elected a new board of directors at their Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, February 14th. The members that will now take reins of the organization for 2018 are Delsie Graniel as President, Miguel Perez as Vice-President, Claudia Miranda as Treasurer and Lucy Muñoz as Secretary.

The meeting was officiated by outgoing President, Gonzalo Muñoz. The discussion touched on the accomplishments the SPCS experienced in 2017. According to their reports, last year the organization helped seven families battling cancer. They are also reported helping The San Pedro Town Council with the October Cancer Walk that was organized. Furthermore, the SPCS made a donation to the Raise Me Up, a non-profit organization on the island that works to eliminate inadequate living conditions by fulfilling basic needs while raising awareness in the community.

Newly elected president Graniel shared with The San Pedro Sun that she is excited about this new challenge in her life and encourages the community to follow them on their Facebook page for constant updates on their activities. “We are planning to offer information on the different types of cancers every month, so feel free to like our social media page,” said Graniel. “Also we are gearing up for our biggest event of the year in October, which is also breast cancer awareness month. Throughout that month the community can take advantage of pap smears and breast exams at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic.” Graniel also added that her family has experienced the effects of cancer and now that she is at the helm of the organization she wants to help and be that light of hope for people affected with the disease. She also encouraged the community not hesitate to approach the SPCS for information or help.

Graniel and the newly elected board has pledged to make 2018 another successful year and are thankful for the opportunity given to serve the community. For information on the Cancer Society, to donate or become part of it the President can be reached via email at [email protected] or by sending a message to their Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/groups/sanpedrocancersociety/

