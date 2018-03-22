Kenyon College installs solar panels at SPHS and NHSDAS

More schools on Ambergris Caye are now harvesting solar energy thanks to Kenyon College from Ohio, USA. From Monday, March 12 through Wednesday, March 14th a group of professors and students from Kenyon College installed solar panels at San Pedro High School (SPHS) and New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School (NHSDAS). With assistance from the Belize Red Cross San Pedro Branch member Laurie Norton, the team installed a total of eight solar panels at each school that were purchased via donations.

About two months ago, on Friday, January 12th, Kenyon College Professors, Doctor Robert Alexander and Doctor James Skon, along with retired entrepreneur Doug Karl came to Ambergris Caye to provide solar panel assessments for SPHS and NHSDAS. After analyzing the information that was collected they determined that both schools qualified for solar panel installation. During their evaluation, the team looked at several factors, such as appropriate wiring, the height of the building, the current electricity bill and most importantly, if the school was interested in using alternative sources of power.

According to Dr. Skon, the installation of these solar panels will have a positive impact on both schools. “A benefit of solar panels is that they are a way to capture ‘free’ energy from the sun and convert it into power, which is then sent to the building allowing the school to use less power from the electrical grid. The school will then save money as less will be paid to the electricity company. Also, solar panels are an eco-friendly way of producing energy as it does not add to the burning of fossil fuels (often used by power company), nor does it pollute the environment,” said Dr. Skon.

Norton shared with The San Pedro Sun that she is very proud to always be a part Kenyon College’s project, stating, “Growing solar power in Belize through annual school installations by Kenyon College presents far-reaching environmental educational benefits and has been a very rewarding endeavor.”

The Kenyon College team along with Norton managed to raise a total of $5,650 dollars through the kind donation of the following sponsors: Brittney O’Daniel from the Sand Bar, Diana Evan from Feathers Airbnb, Sarah Reza, Have Fun Stay Fit, Susan and Randy Watts, Pepper Carpenter and David Buis, Coleen Meritt, Susan Morrice, Courtney Hall, Steve Roderick, Michelle Cammarata, Jodi ‘Chytka’ Schell, Jennifer Murray, Shannon Howard, Joshua Obar, Tommy Johnson, Alison Taylor, Patsy Fowler from Belize Parasail, Scott Richmond, Anonymous donor, Reef Management, Aimee Bordeaux Fearneyhough, Judy Hargrove Allen, Joy Gwinup Quyle, Kim Owen, Michelle Ellechim, Sandie Betz Eisenberg and Bob Eisenberg, Jason Turley, Fanny Blue Tang, Michelle and Eric Kosin Jesus, Nancy Wakefield, Mark and Deb Emde and Laurie Norton “Tacogirl.com”. The remaining $1, 550 dollars that were needed was split among the two schools.

Kenyon College has had an important impact on Ambergris Caye as last year in March 2017, they also installed solar panels at Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES) and Brighter Tomorrow Preschool that were purchased via donations as well. Special thanks go out to all sponsors, SPHS Emil Vasquez for transporting the solar panels and the Kenyon College crew.

