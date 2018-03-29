Invasion Latina helps island resident Miguel Ayala

The second edition of Invasion Latina took place on Saturday, March 24th inside the San Pedro Lions Den. The event was filled with live entertainment and for a fee, patrons enjoyed the music of DJ Super Mario, DJ Flex, and island band Rompe Raja. This time organizers of the event took a different approach and offered 10% of the proceeds to help disabled island resident Miguel Ayala and his son. Ayala lost both of his legs in a train accident when attempting to cross into the United States of America a few years ago. Now he lives on the island where with the help of the community, takes care of his son.

The many patrons that supported the event danced the night away to the best in Latin hits. Complimented with a well-stocked bar, attendees enjoyed an evening of drinks and dancing until the early hours of Sunday, March 25th. Luis Romero, organizer of the event stated that he felt compelled to help Ayala after hearing his tragic story. Every time he would drive home, he would see Ayala on his electric wheelchair on the roadside with his son. Unable to work and provide for his son, Ayala still tries to care for his child. Romero hopes that the funds collected through Invasion Latina will cover some of Ayala’s day to day needs as he struggles to care for his child.

Organizers have announced a third edition of the event to take place soon at Club Latino where the first edition took place in January of this year. They would like to thank everyone who attended the event and commended the community for their assistance so far towards Ayala and his son. They also thank all sponsors who made the event possible. A BIG thank you goes out to Cayo Espanto, Tropic Air, The San Pedro Sun, Reef Radio, Reef TV, Mayor Daniel Guerrero, Hon. Manuel Heredia, Spindrift Hotel, My Secret Deli and Brianna’s Food Place.

Related Articles Invasion Latina Concert to benefit a worthy cause

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS