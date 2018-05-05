SPHS Holds Drug Awareness Week 2018

The San Pedro High School (SPHS) held its Drug Awareness Week 2018 under the theme: “Action today. Healthier Tomorrow” from Monday, April 23rd through to Thursday, April 26th. During the entire week, students were addressed by various speakers on the negative impact consuming drugs has on their body.

The Drug Awareness Week 2018 officially opened with an assembly at the school’s auditorium, where the students were addressed by Rafael Torres and Marlon Baptist. Both recovering addicts, the speakers gave their testimony on how they managed to leave drugs and shared the negative impacts their addiction had on their lives.

The week continued with visits from various speakers such as Saul Nunez from San Pedro Alcoholic Anonymous and Catherine Guzman from the Department of Youth Service, who held classroom presentations. The students were also involved in a door decorating activity, poster competition, and a special assembly to showcase poems and skits on drug awareness.

According to the organizer of SPHS Drug Awareness 2018, Alexis Guerrero, it is very important to host Drug Awareness Week in order to teach the students about the effects these drugs can have on their life. “It is very important for the students to listen to testimonies and presentations from people who have been involved with drugs or are experts in this area. This helps them make better choices in life,” said Guerrero.

The organizers would like to thank everyone who took time out of their busy schedules to share some inspirational words with the students.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS