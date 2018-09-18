‘I got the Voice’ donates $1,000 to San Pedro’s Cancer Society

A $1,000 donation was made to the San Pedro Cancer Society (SPCS) on Friday, September 14th by producers of the annual karaoke competition from San Ignacio, Cayo District, ‘I Got the Voice.’ Funds came from proceeds of the show which closed a successful third season this year.

The donation was welcomed by the island’s cancer society, which collects funds to assist patients in getting treatment. SPCS Vice President, Miguel Perez told The San Pedro Sun that the contribution came at a good time, as it is slow season, and thus difficult to fundraise. However, he is glad to know that their work is being noticed across the country. “We are helping to save lives, and people like Elijio Briceño from I Got the Voice, wants to help us do that,” said Perez.

Briceño is the Executive Producer and Coordinator for I Got the Voice karaoke competition, a project he started in 2015. He said that he had always wanted to be in a position in which he can help organizations. After the success of his program, Briceño says that he saw the opportunity to give back. “I chose the cancer society because I personally have relatives that are cancer survivors,” said Briceño. “It’s something not easy to live with, and it helps when you have your family support to get you through those difficult times.” He hopes that this small donation can give some sort of financial assistance to those that most need it.

According to him, the donation was a community effort, with the finances from all those hard working people that had cast their votes for their favorite contestant during the show this year. Briceño took the opportunity to thank the general public, who with their votes, made this donation possible.

The SPCS thanks Briceño and I Got the Voice for their kind contribution. They appreciate the effort of finding a way to give back to the Belizean community through these kinds of events.

