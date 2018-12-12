Inauguration of the Gian C. Gandhi Building

An official ceremony was held on Thursday, December 6th, to inaugurate the Gian C. Gandhi Building in Belmopan.

The building will serve as the headquarters for the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC) in Belize. The IFSC was previously housed in the Sir Edney Cain Building in Belmopan. The newly renovated building was named in honour of the late attorney Mr. Gandhi, who was the first Director General of IFSC. Late Attorney Mr. Gian Chand Gandhi, S.C. was a career public officer who devotedly served Belize for over 30 years in various capacities, including Crown Counsel and Solicitor General.

The IFSC was established in 1999. Its mandate includes promoting and developing Belize as an international financial service center; protecting and enhancing the reputation of Belize as an offshore financial center; providing appropriate supervision and regulation of international financial services; formulating policies and providing advice and assistance to the government on the regulation of such services. IFSC members include representation from both public and private sectors.

At the ceremony, remarks were given by the Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dean Barrow; Mr. Joseph Waight, Financial Secretary and Chairman of IFSC; and Mr. Claude B. F. Haylock, Director General and Deputy Chairman of IFSC.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS