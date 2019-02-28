National Garifuna Council San Pedro Branch elects new board members

The National Garifuna Council (NGC) San Pedro Branch elected new board members on Sunday, February 24th. The new elected board members of the local chapter of the NGC include Eden Velasquez as President, Alex Noralez as Vice President, Jhoice Ordonez as Secretary, Shaniel Soriano as Assistant Secretary, Miguel Bulnes as Treasurer, Amancia Martinez as Assistant Treasurer, and Elsy Witty and Celia Bulnes as committee members.

Prior to the election, Sebastain Cayetano from the NGC gave a brief summary of the responsibilities of each board member, as well as the importance of showcasing the Garifuna culture in Belize.

The NGC San Pedro Branch’s newly elected President Eden Velasquez told The San Pedro Sun that she, along with her board members, will continue to work hard on the island to promote the rich culture of the Garifuna to the fullest. “As the newly elected Garifuna president I assure my Garinagu people that I will work hard and make our rich Garifuna culture rise and be strong on the island. As we promote our rich culture, we will organize events that will give our community and all visitors a true Garifuna culture experience,” said Velasquez.

Each board members is expected to serve for the next two years (until 2021). The San Pedro Sun joins the entire community in congratulating the newly elected board members of the NGC San Pedro Branch, and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

