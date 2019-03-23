San Pedro Sailing Club is back!

To continue building up the San Pedro Sailing Club (SPSC), members have been conducting sailing activities every weekend at their base off the waters at Banyan Bay Suites’ beachfront. The Club is looking forward to providing free instructional sailing lessons to Belizeans, particularly those from the ages of eight to 15. Adults are also welcome to come out and enjoy some sailing every weekend.

Some of the past tournaments the SPSC have participated in include the Bart’s Bash International Regatta. This event is a global fundraiser for disabled sailors and is a legitimate international sailing race for sailors from all over the world and in every kind of sailboat. The Club has also participated in the annual Baron Bliss Harbour Regatta held every year in March during the long weekend of the holidays commemorating the National Heroes and Benefactors Day.

One of the Club members shared that the revival of the sailing group is optimistic, and they are hoping to get back to those competitions they once mastered in the past. In the meantime, they have been conducting sailing activities using Optimists and Hobie Cat boats.

The SPSC was founded in 2010 by Andrew Milner, Commodore; Forrest Jones, Vice Commodore; and others. Their goal was to restore sailing to the community with an emphasis on training the island’s children to sail. Since its foundation, the Club has introduced sailing to hundreds of Belizean youth and adults at no cost.

At Banyan Bay Suites, the SPSC will continue to provide weekly sailboat racing on Saturdays and Sundays, whenever weather permits. In a joint effort with the Banyan Bay Suites, the Club still hopes to grow its kiteboard and windsurfing programs as well to have a greater outreach within the local community.

The SPSC and its directors would like to invite interested persons to visit them at their sailing center right on the beach by the Banyan Bay Suites on weekends. For more information about the sailing programs, the SPSC can also be contacted via their San Pedro Sailing Club Facebook page.

