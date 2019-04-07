Letter to the Editor: Spring Equinox

Dear Editor,

Ah, Spring has arrived. And those who attended the Spring Equinox event at Marco Gonzalez Archaeological Reserve enjoyed quite a show to celebrate it! The Board of Directors of MGMSAC, Ltd, thank all of you for your attendance, sponsorship, volunteerism and hard work. We hope you had a wonderful time. We hope those of you who came for the first time learned about your island Maya heritage and will return with other family and friends to experience more. The site belongs to you and Belize to share and protect for your children. A special thank you to our sponsors: Banana Beach, Belize Chocolate Co., Belize Diving Adventures, Belize Parasail Plus, Black Orchid, Caribena Enterprises, Carlo and Ernie’s Runway Bar, Cholo’s Carts, Crazy Canucks, FC’s Aluminum, Institute of Archaeology, Lavish Habit Café, Karen Brodie Photography, LC’s Distributors, Lone Star Cantina, Mahogany Bay Resort, Mermaid Grocery, Patrick, Polo’s Carts, Quicksilver Messenger Service, Ramon’s Village Divers, Reef Radio/TV, SP Holiday Hotel, SP House of Culture/NICH, The San Pedro Sun, Travellers Rum, The Dirty Martini, The Williams, Thunderbolt, Ultimate Carts and Xsite Belize Sailing Adventures. We also appreciate our priest, dancers and the staff from IoA traveling from the mainland to make this a memorable event. You rocked, Queen Karen and Warrior Josh! THANK YOU ONE AND ALL.

Tropical Regards,

Jan Brown, Chairman of the Board

672-2725 for more information and tours.

