San Pedro Liquor Licensing Board monitoring noise pollution on the island

Whether it is blaring music from noisy bars or house parties, several island residents are complaining that excessive noise at night continues to be a disturbance. Therefore, the San Pedro Liquor Licensing Board (SPLLB) has been closely monitoring the level of noise pollution at various establishments on the island. This they claim, is in order to maintain San Pedro Town as a peaceful and Child Friendly Municipality.

SPLLB President Eiden Salazar shared with The San Pedro Sun that indeed they are visiting various liquor establishments that either have live bands or DJ’s. This activity is being conducted with the help of the San Pedro Police and Fire Department. “We monitor the music coming out of the premises, as well as speak to the neighbors to see if they have any complaints or concerns. We then do a site inspection of the establishments to make sure that their license is up to date, along with the requirements from the Police, Fire and Health Department,” said Salazar.

Salazar also stated that with regards to businesses that are found guilty of exceeding noise limits, they further speak to the owner or manager of that establishment. “We ask that they work with us in keeping their music at a level that neighbors, the Police Department, and Liquor License committee are satisfied with. Failure to do so will result in a written final warning,” he said. He added that now, they had cautioned several liquor establishments, and most have complied. “We have also sent final warnings, and in the eventuality that they continue with their excessive noise, we will have no other option but to cancel their liquor license. We are taking the noise pollution issue very seriously,” he said.

He also stated that with regards to vehicles or golf carts playing loud music, the San Pedro Town Council and the Department of the Environment are the entities that residents can put forth their concerns.

Residents seeking to report liquor establishments they believe is contributing to noise pollution can do so by visiting the SPTC or calling 226-2198, or reaching out directly to Salazar at 610-0597. Shop Liquor License establishments are further reminded that they are to sell liquor in sealed containers and it should not be consumed on the premises. The SPLLB along with the Police Department remains committed to doing their part in making sure that all establishments comply with the law. Noise pollution, also known as environmental noise or sound pollution, is the propagation of noise with a harmful impact on the activity of human or animal life.

