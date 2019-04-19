National Police Statistics register a decrease in major crime during the first three months of 2019

The crime statistics for the first three months of 2018 have been released by the Belize Police Department, noting all major crimes committed across Belize. The results show major crimes like murder, robbery, burglary, theft and carnal knowledge have decreased in the first months of 2019, in comparison with the same time frame in 2018. The statistics also look at the crime activity during the past three months in different areas of the country and a comparison of crime per 100,000 habitants for the same period in 2018 and 2019.

The numbers show a decrease in major crimes, from a total of 346 in 2018 to 288, in the first months of 2019. In the confiscation of illicit substances, there has been a lot more cocaine taken off the streets compared to last year. Currently, the amount of cocaine confiscated is 27,854.84 grams, far more than the 488.21 grams registered in 2018.

The rate in crime per 100,000 persons experienced a significant decrease in murders and theft. Thirty-two murders have been reported for the first three months in 2019, compared to 46 in 2018. Four of those murders took place in Ambergris Caye.

Across the country, there has been an increase in burglary activities reported in most of the six districts of the country. On Ambergris Caye, burglaries registering as the second most committed crime. Not only is it threatening the peace of residents, but the tourism sector is also at risk.

To avoid any spike in crime during the Easter holidays, the San Pedro Police has indicated that it will boost its operations across the island to deter any illicit activities. Some of these initiatives include increased patrol in strategic areas, increased personnel and property searches, and making the best use of community policing efforts to guarantee a safe Easter break to both residents and visitors alike.

