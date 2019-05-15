Camrin Rhaburn wins 14th Annual Reef Fest Trivia Competition

The Hol Chan Marine Reserve 2019 Reef Fest culminated with their 14th Annual Trivia Competition with the participation of various students from San Pedro Town and Caye Caulker. The competition was held at the Lions Den in San Pedro Town on Tuesday, May 14th. San Pedro Roman Catholic School student Camrin Rhaburn proved that she had the most knowledge of the marine ecosystem, taking the coveted first place title.

Fourteen students from seven different schools showcased their knowledge of the reef during the competition. They included Eduardo Carcamo and Marwa Harmouch from Isla Bonita Elementary School (IBES), Jasmin Ramos and Gennaya Garray from Holy Cross Anglican School (HCAS), Camilla Domergue and Jordi Interiano of La Isla Cariñosa (Caye Caulker), Gabriel Colon and Louke Van Noord The Island Academy (TIA), Melvin Varela and Seydi Medrano from Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES), Elmer Interiano and Katherine Espinal from New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School (NHSDAS), Camrin Rhaburn and Jennifer Aquino from San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS).

Contestants were questioned about protected areas, coral reefs, the role of the mangroves in the ecosystem, protected marine species, and even about the laws about the opening and closing season for lobster and conch and the importance of doing so. Students seemed to be well-prepared, answering the questions to the best of their abilities. Judging the contest were Alicia Eck- Nuñez, Mario Requeña, and Kirah Forman-Castillo.

In the first two rounds, students were given two questions each, and they only had 30 seconds to respond. After two intense rounds of questions, only three students managed to make it into the third and final round: Rhaburn from SPRCS, Ramos from HCAS and Domergue from La Isla Cariñosa. At the end of the final round, the winners were announced. In first place and taking the grand prize of a laptop, a printer, a set of speakers, a trophy, a gift bag, and a $500 cash prize was Camrin Rhaburn from SPRCS. Second place went to Jasmin Ramos from HCAS, who won a Samsung J8 cellphone, a gift bag, a trophy and $300 cash prize. Camila Domergue from La Isla Cariñosa took the third place, winning a Samsung J4 cellphone, a gift bag, a trophy, and a $200 cash prize.

The Annual Trivia Competition is organized as a way of testing students’ knowledge, as well as to raise awareness of Hol Chan Marine Reserve’s education program, whereby they visit all the schools on the island throughout the year to teach them about marine life and conservation.

Hol Chan Marine Reserve thanks all the schools for participating in the contest and for making it another success! The San Pedro Sun joins in congratulating all participants, as well as Rhaburn, for her big win!

