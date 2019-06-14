Caye International Bank hosts children from Samuel Haynes Institute of Excellence

Caye International Bank hosted 52 children and ten adults from the Samuel Haynes Institute of Excellence (SHIE) from Belize City at Exotic Caye Resort from Saturday, June 8th to Sunday, June 9th. The field trip aimed to offer the children an unforgettable experience before they demolish the existing structure to make way for the new Belize Marriott Residences Ambergris Caye Resort.

“We have been working with the SHIE for many years, primarily fundraising efforts. We helped create a 501 (c-3) charitable foundation in the USA to facilitate giving from both individuals and charitable organizations. Several bank directors are interested in programs focusing on poverty alleviation and youths at risk, and SHIE focuses their work in that area,” said Caye International Bank Chairman and founder Attorney Joel Nagel.

On Saturday, June 8th at midday, the children were treated to an educational presentation by American Crocodile Education Sanctuary (ACES). Chris Summers and Christina Manzi from ACES taught the children about the role and importance of the American crocodiles. They also highlighted the importance of preserving and protecting the ocean, mangroves, and wildlife. After that, through a fun game of modified tag and an open discussion, they learned about predator-prey relationships, the importance of apex predators in an ecosystem, and what happens when an apex predator is removed.

Megan Shaw, representing the San Pedro chapter of the Belize Tourism Industry Associated, then lead a discussion with the children about one of the largest issues facing the ecosystem all over the world, trash. She encouraged the children to think about the many times during the day they absent-mindedly use single-use plastics (and improperly dispose of them) as well as the different ways they can help protect both the ocean and the environment.

After the presentations, the children enjoyed lunch and had free time to play. Later that day at 3PM, they enjoyed a pool party at Grand Baymen Belize Resort.

The following day on Sunday, June 9th, the children began their day with exercise and meditation, followed by a delicious breakfast. After that, they walked on the beach while helping pick up trash. The children’s trip culminated with a church mass at 10:45AM at Living World Church.

SHIE began in 2009 when Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Honorable Wilfred Elrington met with members of his Pickstock Constituency in Belize City to discuss and identify the needs of the community. Many of them were concerned about the lack of education for the children in that area, so that was when SHI was formed, to get the children off street corners and into school and to help them achieve what other children achieve, which is to graduate, find employment, and become good citizens in the country. The institute offers programs in arts and craft, computer literacy, books, sports and other skills beneficial for the children. Chairperson of the institute, Barbara Elrington told The San Pedro Sun that institute works tirelessly to improve the lives of the most disadvantaged youths. “Caye International Bank usually invites us to their conferences as a way to expose us to their different partners and help us raise funds for our organization. So they offered us this trip for our children, and we accepted as most of them had never been to San Pedro Town. We appreciate everything Caye International Bank does for us, and we will continue the work with the children in our community,” she said.

SHIE would like to thank Caye International Bank for hosting their children to a memorable trip in San Pedro Town.

