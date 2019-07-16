2019 Ambergris Caye Camp Starfish ends with a colorful parade

The 2019 Ambergris Caye Camp Starfish ended with a joyful parade through the main streets of San Pedro Town on Saturday, July 13th. The aim of the free one-week camp was to create a space for children with learning and physical disabilities to explore their creative abilities while raising awareness and acceptance of our ‘more alike than different’ community members.

At 10AM, many colorful and beautifully decorated golf carts gathered in front of the Lions Den. The l parade through the main streets of the island was led by Castillo’s Hardware’s big truck blaring entertaining music, followed by the decorated carts.

Under the yearly theme: “We are more alike than different,” the camp took place at the Lions Den in downtown San Pedro from Monday, July 8th to Saturday, July 13th. During each camp day, children and volunteers meet from 9AM to 12PM for a morning of fun-filled activities and interaction. Campers had the chance to engage in music, movement, arts, and crafts within a learning space. Some of the themes for this year included Rainforest & Ruins, Sports Day and Oceans Explorers, Beach Day, and even an appreciation/fashion gala.

This is the sixth consecutive year that the camp has been spreading awareness of various types of learning/physical disabilities while working with children who have special needs. Some of their past campers include children with Down syndrome, Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), hydrocephalus, deaf/ hearing impaired, Visual impairment, Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Spinal Cord Injuries, among other unique traits.

Ambergris Caye’s Camp Starfish would like to thank all the campers, volunteers, special education teachers, the San Pedro Lions Club and sponsors who made this year’s camp another success! They hope for next year to be even bigger and better.

