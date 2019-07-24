Superintendent Christopher Noble is the new Officer in Charge of Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker

Superintendent Christopher Noble took over the reins of the Coastal Executive Unit (Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker), replacing Superintendent Reymundo Reyes. Noble brings to the Cayes 27 years of seniority in the police department and is confident that with the support of the community, the local police formation will deliver, making the islands safer at a time when crime is on the rise.

The senior officer stated that he understands the urgency and sensitivity when it comes to the tourism industry on Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker. “We are looking at how best we can do our job, and working with the community is the way to go,” he said. Noble characterizes himself as a community-oriented officer, as he believes that the community are the police and the police are part of the community.

Noble announced a patrol strategy north of San Pedro Town. “We are putting vehicles, motorcycles, and hopefully more people, as I understand there is room for employment in the force,” he said. “But with what we have, we can strategize working with the local government, the traffic department, and the community.” He added that they would continue working hard in Caye Caulker, but for the time being, the police are addressing the bigger issues affecting Ambergris Caye.

Originally from Corozal Town, Corozal, Noble is a career police officer. For the last two decades, he has been stationed in the districts of Orange Walk and Belize. He shared that he was glad to have been offered the Coastal Executive Unit. Noble acknowledged that it could be a challenge, but one that can be overcome with the united effort of the entire island community.

The San Pedro Sun welcomes Superintendent Christopher Noble and wishes him success on our island.

