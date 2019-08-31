What’s New: Jordana’s has mastered the Art of Touch

Although Ambergris Caye is considered an oasis by many, did you know we have an oasis within our oasis? Located at the lovely Diamond Lodge Boutique Bed and Breakfast in San Pedro just south of town on Seagrape Drive, Jordana’s Art of Touch Spa is a sanctuary for those in need of the best pampering around. They offer a variety of spa treatments that not only soothe the soul and body but leave you feeling and looking look your very best!

Looking for a delicious massage? Choose from Swedish Massage, Deep Tissue, Hot Stone, Thinning and Toning, Reflexology, Seaweed Wrap, Mud Wrap, Sun Wrap, and even Pregnancy Massage! Whatever special attention you need, massage therapist Shajiri has a real talent for working out worried muscles and soothing your tired body. They also offer ear candling and waxing. Facials are also available, from Hydrating, Rejuvenating, Anti- Aging, Anti-Acne and should you spend too much time playing in the sun, they offer a Sun Burn Facial that is sure to cool and revitalize your damaged skin.

Of course, no pampering is complete without a pedicure and manicure, and here it’s like the icing on the cake after your body treatment has left you feeling rejuvenated! They also carry holistic personal care products along with customized essential oils.

Every month Jordana’s has a special offer, like a 40% discount when you and a friend indulge in one of their wonderful treatments or a day of pampering with a cocktail included! Sounds like a great way to enjoy time with your best friend!

For more information, find them on Facebook or call 602-8424. Once you’ve spent some time at this island sanctuary you’ll agree, they have truly mastered the art of touch!

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS