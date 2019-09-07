New Fire Chief says National Fire Service must be Adequately Equipped and Proactive

Belize’s New Fire Chief, Colin Gillett, having completed a tour of most of the National Fire Service’s facilities countrywide, says he is determined to have the service adequately equipped and proactive in executing its essential function of keeping Belize safe from fires and explosive hazards. Gillett, who is being accompanied on his working tour by CEO Ruth Meighan and other personnel from the Ministry of Transport and National Emergency Management, says that under his command the National Fire Service will place high priority on prevention, through public education and highly trained personnel. Colin Gillett is 42 years old and holds a Master’s Degree in Natural Resource Management from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, Barbados. His work experience includes, Director of the Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute, Project Coordinator for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Belize, and Private Consultant in Project Management and Logistics. Most recently, he served as Deputy National Coordinator for the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

His new appointment as National Fire Chief took effect on July 22, 2019.

