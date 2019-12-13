SP BTIA assists the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II with a much-needed donation

On Saturday, December 7th, the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II received a much-needed donation of four glucose readers and a heart rate and respiration simulator. The contribution to better the services at the island’s only public health center was made possible through the efforts of the San Pedro Chapter of the Belize Tourism Industry Association (SP BTIA) and its assistance program. They partnered with Rob Cadick, a Biomedical Technician and Radiology Engineer from Indiana, USA, who brought the center equipment for the Polyclinic.

Diabetes is a very common disease in Belize, and knowing if you are affected only takes a few seconds with a glucose reader. The Polyclinic was short on this device, thus, it became a priority to obtain. The other issue was with the heartbeat monitor, which displays the heartbeat and respiration. much-needed, who works at TriMedx in Indiana, said that his company manufactures many of these devices for medical purposes. After contacting the BTIA, he travelled to Belize and brought down what was on the top of their wish list; glucose readers and the heart rate and respiration simulator.

Cadick stated that the simulator will help the medical staff at the Polyclinic make a diagnosis if something is wrong with their patient monitor. In cases where the patient is connected to the device and his heartbeat fails to show, the simulator can be used to run a test through the system and detect where the problem is. “Once the problem has been identified by the heartbeat and respiration simulator, you can address the issue by replacing the damaged part of the equipment,” said Cadick. The medical staff is grateful or the donation, which adds to their mission of providing the best service possible to island residents.

Beneficiary Concert

A lot more equipment and supplies are needed at Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II and the SP BTIA is hosting a fundraising Christmas concert at Fido’s Restaurant and Bar on Friday, December 13th. From 7PM to 11PM, the concert will feature musicians Jake Hill and Russel Hulme. There will also be music of the much-needed, Christmas music, jazz, and piano tunes. Throughout the night, attendees will have the opportunity to win fabulous prizes via entrance raffles, lucky dip, and a silent auction.

The fee to attend the concert and to contribute to this worthy cause is only $10 and tickets can be purchased at Juice Dive on Pescador Drive or at the door the night of the event. Everyone is encouraged to come out and enjoy a fun night while at the same time contributing to a great cause.

See you there!

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS