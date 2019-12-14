Crime Stoppers Belize launches its P3 Tips Application

During a conference at the Belize Biltmore Hotel in Belize City on Tuesday, December 3rd, Crime Stoppers Belize launched its latest tool to assist in the fight against Crime: a web application called P3Tips. The P3 Tips application is a free download from either the Apple Store or the Google Play Store (for Androids). It can be downloaded on any mobile device, and its sister application, the web-based version, requires no download and can be used on a computer or PC. Just go to the web link www.p3tips.com.

Anyone who is an eyewitness to a crime or has important information to share can do it through this app in the privacy of their home or office. All information passed through the app is completely untraceable and encrypted. To download the app, go to either Google Play Store or Apple Store and search by typing in P3 Tips, then hit the Get and Install button, and it should take a little over a minute to install. After the installation process, Press “OPEN,” after that, you will be asked to create a password, and to reenter that password a second time. Keep that password safe, as there is no recovery available, other than to delete the app and re-install. Finally, choose your location: Belize. Navigation is easy thereafter.

The P3 Tips App is untraceable, encrypted, does not record your phone number, GPS coordinates or IP address of your location, thus ensuring confidentially. It further has the capability to allow attachments of pictures or video clips when submitting a TIP. After the TIP is submitted, you have the option to check back for updates and can view all Wanted Criminals. The software is internationally used in the Caribbean, USA, and Canada and operated by developers in the USA who subscribe to high-security standards.

During the conference, Chief Executive Officer of Home Affairs, Colonel George Lovell outlined the various initiatives that the Government has been doing to fight crime. He added that the Ministry will be conducting training for 34 Criminal Investigative Branch (CIB) officers on the 6th of January. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edward Broaster, added that the police department is pleased with the program that has provided valuable information in many investigations, and the collaborative efforts of the organization, the public, and the police, been working well. He strongly encouraged everyone that if they ‘See Something, Say Something, to Stop Something.’

The Chair of the Board of Crime Stoppers Belize, Mrs. Lauren Reardon Smith commented that she would like to see the program grow via more involvement from the public using the free service. She also would like more collaboration with the business establishment as doners to the program, particularly to fund the outreach programs on awareness campaigns. Thereafter, the new Crime Stoppers Police Coordinator was introduced to the public. He is Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Noel Leal. The Crime Stoppers Board is excited to have him on board and look forward to a successful year with him. Among those in attendance were members of the Diplomatic Core, Belize Police Department, Representatives and Heads of local Banks, Presidents of the Rotary Clubs, Representatives from the Tourism sector, Sponsors of Crime Stoppers Belize, and the media.

Crime Stoppers Belize is a not for profit organization with a total volunteer board consisting of members from a wide cross-segment of the Belizean public. The program is designed to reduce crime by partnering with the community, the media, the local police, and other law enforcement agencies. The media reports the crime, the community identifies the criminal(s) who’ve committed the crime and provides information to Crime Stoppers anonymously, and the police act upon the information provided by arresting and charging the criminals. When the criminals are arrested, they are effectively removed from the community hence reducing crime in the area. Crime can only be combated when everyone gets involved. In Belize, the anonymous TIPS hotline is 922 to report crime-related information. Tipsters may become eligible for rewards of up to $2,000. Crime Stoppers Belize was formed as part of the Rotary Club of Belize Centennial Project in 2004. It functions today with assistance from donors and patrons.

Crime Stoppers Belize would like to express its gratitude to the Government of Belize and to their sponsors and donors who have made the organization success in the past and we look forward to continued collaboration over the coming years. To get more information or for support for use, please visit our web site at www.crimestoppersbelize.org or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/crimestoppersbz or call 600-3563.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS