Annual Love FM Christmas parade lights the streets of San Pedro Town

The holiday mood in San Pedro Town was heightened on Sunday, December 15th with the 9th Annual Love FM Christmas Parade. As hundreds of islanders lined the parade route, the annual celebration began at the Boca del Rio Beach Park at 7PM featuring beautifully decorated floats and different marching bands. Mickey Mouse and his friends were also in attendance joined by a jolly Santa Claus and the Grinch.

The parade was led by The San Pedro Town Council and staff, along with Area Representative Honourable Manuel Heredia Jr., Miss San Pedro Litzy Guillen Castillo and members of the Love FM crew. They handed out candy throughout the length of the parade and wished everyone a Merry Christmas. A couple feet behind them was a float from ABC Pre-School, who along with Mickey Mouse and his friends who delighted children along the streets. Several took the opportunity to take a picture with their favorite character.

The San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School put up a great show as their marching band and Sagebrush’s float lit the way with a glowing sailboat for Santa who trailed behind. The Grinch seemed to be in the mood to enjoy Christmas this year and was very happy to greet everyone and pose for photos with some of his fans.

The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye, along with the Rotaracts and dancers made up for another fun Christmas parade that ended at the Central Park. The celebration continued with a Christmas drumming session in front of the Christmas tree inside the park plaza.

Love FM hosts similar parades across the country, but according to many on the island, San Pedro’s event is considered unique and different. “This is Christmas with a dash of tropical love,” a parade participant told The San Pedro Sun.

Organizers thank everyone who participated and made it another successful parade. The Love FM Christmas Parade in San Pedro is held as part of their annual countrywide 12 Days of Christmas Celebration. A BIG thank you goes to the sponsors this year of the event, The San Pedro Town Council, Hol Chan Marine Reserve and the Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation.

