SP Red Cross Branch’s last blood drive of the year yields 11 pints

The Belize Red Cross, San Pedro Branch (BRCSPB) held their last blood drive of the year on Saturday, December 14th at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. Between 9AM to 3PM, a total of 22 persons showed up to donate; however, many were not able to do so due to different reasons and at the end of the day only 11 pints of blood could be collected.

The response to the blood drive was considered satisfactory, as many people were eager to participate in the important event that seeks throughout the year to collect a healthy supply of blood to save lives in the case of emergencies. The amount of blood collected is believed to be enough to save over 30 persons, as one pint of blood can supply the vital fluid for up to three persons.

While potential donors made their way to the Polyclinic, Red Cross member Phillip Ramsey along with a group of volunteers held a dollar drive on Coconut Drive. The group was able to collect a total of $623.23 which will be used to further the works of the Red Cross on the island.

BRCSPB emphasizes that it is important to donate blood, as it can be crucial in times of emergencies. All blood collected goes to the Central Blood Bank in Belize City, where it is available for everyone that may need a transfusion. However, with less people donating, the reserves at the blood bank can decrease, jeopardizing the lives of those who need it. Although islanders have been supporting blood drives on the island every time they are held, BRCSPB hopes for a larger commitment from the community in 2020. With a population around 20,000, they believe the island could do better in blood collection. Over recent years, the number of pints collected has drastically decreased, an issue that seems to be happening countrywide. As a result, whenever a patient needs blood, his or her family is required to find donors. However, whenever there is no blood at the reserves, the Red Cross can still assist by arranging an emergency blood drive depending on the urgency. On Ambergris Caye, for any blood emergency, BRCSPB’s Ashty Dennison can be reached via text at 615-4300, with the name of the person in need of the blood, blood type, amount, and name of medical center where the patient is located.

The local Red Cross branch would like to thank everyone who supported the 2019 blood drives and made them a success. Special thanks go to the donors, Red Cross Youth Group Volunteers and Tropic Air. The general public is advised to be attentive, as they will soon be releasing the dates for next year’s first blood drive.

